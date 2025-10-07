Nagbe is going to hang up the boots following the end of his season, with the 35-year-old done after a long tenure serving across the American leagues. His career would take off with Portland after joining in 2011, then having worked decent roles between Atlanta and Columbus, which led him to 44 goals and 37 assists in 525 appearances in his career. He will now look to help his team to an MLS Cup win in his final campaign as they enter the playoffs, already having four in his career, with two coming with Columbus.