Alaba suffered a new thigh injury at the end of June while he was rehabbing from a previous injury but the Austrian defender was already back in team training on Monday for the return from holidays of the Merengues. Alaba will likely not be rushed back by new coach Xabi Alonso since he will want to keep his defender fit to have an additional option in central defense, as many of them dealt with injuries last season and in the coach's system, three of them are needed in the back-three. Alaba will, however, likely hold a rotational role to newcomer Dean Huijsen who is expected to start on the left DC position.