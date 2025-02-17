David Costa News: Transfers to Portland

David Costa has completed a transfer to Portland from Lens, according to his new club.

David Costa ended his time with Lens on Monday, with the midfielder signing a deal to join Portland as a designated player. He signs with the club through 2028, having a club option for the 2029 season. This comes after falling into a lesser role with Lens, only seeing three starts in 11 appearances all season, and not seeing a single-goal contribution while on the pitch. However, he should be given a better chance of shaping out a role with his new club, possibly competing for starting time.