David Da Costa Injury: Late scratch Wednesday
Da Costa has been removed from the squad and is now unavailable for Wednesday's game versus Real Salt Lake.
Da Costa was initially announced as a starter and most likely suffered a last-minute injury prior to the match. The attacker, who had scored in each of his previous two outings, is now questionable for future fixtures. Meanwhile, Kevin Kelsy is taking his spot in the lineup to face Real Salt Lake.
