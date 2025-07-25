Menu
David Da Costa Injury: Questionable Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 25, 2025

Da Costa (hamstring) remains questionable for Friday's clash against LAFC, according to the MLS injury report.

Da Costa missed the MLS All-Star Game due to a hamstring injury that also kept him out of the last two MLS matches and remains questionable to face LAFC on Friday. If he is unavailable again, Kevin Kelsy and Omir Fernandez are the two likely replacements who could see increased playing time in the Timbers' frontline.

David Da Costa
Portland Timbers
