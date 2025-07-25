David Da Costa News: Starting Friday
Da Costa (hamstring) is in the starting lineup Friday against Los Angeles FC.
Da Costa has bounced back from a muscular issue that forced him to miss two league games. His inclusion from kickoff means that Ariel Lassiter is back in a bench role for the weekend match. The Portuguese was in strong form before suffering the injury as he had scored a goal in each of his last two appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now