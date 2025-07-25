Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
David Da Costa headshot

David Da Costa News: Starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 25, 2025

Da Costa (hamstring) is in the starting lineup Friday against Los Angeles FC.

Da Costa has bounced back from a muscular issue that forced him to miss two league games. His inclusion from kickoff means that Ariel Lassiter is back in a bench role for the weekend match. The Portuguese was in strong form before suffering the injury as he had scored a goal in each of his last two appearances.

