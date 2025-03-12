David Hancko News: Decent in return leg versus Inter

Hancko recorded three shots (zero on goal), three clearances, two interceptions and one cross (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat to Inter Milan.

Hancko did his part in the back and was okay even though his side gave up two goals, and he was also a threat on set pieces on the other end. He has started and finished every Champions League tilt this year, recording 12 tackles, 16 interceptions, 48 clearances and 11 blocks and contributing to two clean sheets.