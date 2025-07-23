David Hancko News: Signs with Atletico

Hancko has completed a transfer to Atletico Madrid from Feyenoord, according to his new club.

Hancko is making a big move in his career, pending a medical, with the defender signing a deal with Atletico Madrid from the Netherlands. The center-back comes in with experience across Europe, serving in Euro 2020 and 2024 with Slovakia, while also seeing UCL play with Feyenoord. He will now compete with Robin Le Normand, Jose Maria Gimenez and Clement Lenglet for starting time, although he will likely find more of a rotational role.