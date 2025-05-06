Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dean Henderson headshot

Dean Henderson News: Allows one versus Nottingham Forest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Henderson recorded four saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Nottingham Forest.

Henderson had a decent outing with his four saves but couldn't maintain a clean sheet, allowing one goal in the draw. This comes after a clean sheet in his last outing, remaining at 10 in 35 appearances this season. He will face Totenham in their next contest on Sunday, hoping to make it three clean sheets in his past five appearances during that contest.

Dean Henderson
Crystal Palace
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now