Dean Henderson News: Allows one versus Nottingham Forest

Henderson recorded four saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Nottingham Forest.

Henderson had a decent outing with his four saves but couldn't maintain a clean sheet, allowing one goal in the draw. This comes after a clean sheet in his last outing, remaining at 10 in 35 appearances this season. He will face Totenham in their next contest on Sunday, hoping to make it three clean sheets in his past five appearances during that contest.