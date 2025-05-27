Dean Henderson News: Concedes once
Henderson registered two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Liverpool.
Henderson conceded once in the Premier League finale against Liverpool. That's nothing compared to his biggest moment of the season, a heroic clean sheet in the FA Cup final against Manchester City. Henderson put together a brilliant campaign all together, keeping 11 clean sheets and making 104 saves while starting every single match.
