Dean Henderson headshot

Dean Henderson News: Concedes once

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Henderson registered two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

Henderson conceded once in the Premier League finale against Liverpool. That's nothing compared to his biggest moment of the season, a heroic clean sheet in the FA Cup final against Manchester City. Henderson put together a brilliant campaign all together, keeping 11 clean sheets and making 104 saves while starting every single match.

Dean Henderson
Crystal Palace
