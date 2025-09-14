Henderson recorded a clean sheet despite not facing a shot on target, as Sunderland's six attempts failed to test him. He was active in buildup play and claimed high balls when needed, with Palace conceding only three corners. The goalkeeper's distribution helped sustain pressure during a dominant second half. Henderson has now secured three clean sheets in four matches, conceding only one goal in total and showing strong consistency between the posts. He will look to maintain that form against West Ham on Saturday.