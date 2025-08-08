Kulusevski missed the last three games of the season due to a knee injury, and former coach Ange Postecoglou said he would be out for a few months to recover. The exact timeline remains unclear, but new coach Thomas Frank confirmed the Swede will be out for a long time, likely meaning he will not return before November or December depending on how the situation develops. Until he is fully fit, newcomers Mohammed Kudus and Joao Palhinha are expected to see increased playing time in the attacking midfield.