DeJuan Jones

DeJuan Jones Injury: Not an option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 16, 2025 at 9:59am

Jones is out for Wednesday's match against Dallas due to a lower-body injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Jones is heading to the sidelines again after he was suspended last outing, with the defender dealing with a lower-body injury. This is unfortunate for the club, as he is their regular starter on the right flank, starting in the four games before his ban. That said, this will force a change again, with Nick Lima likely to take his spot until he returns.

DeJuan Jones
San Jose Earthquakes
