DeJuan Jones Injury: Not an option

Jones is out for Wednesday's match against Dallas due to a lower-body injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Jones is heading to the sidelines again after he was suspended last outing, with the defender dealing with a lower-body injury. This is unfortunate for the club, as he is their regular starter on the right flank, starting in the four games before his ban. That said, this will force a change again, with Nick Lima likely to take his spot until he returns.