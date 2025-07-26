DeJuan Jones News: Starts against Real Salt Lake

Jones (lower body) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's trip to Real Salt Lake.

Jones made a surprising comeback after being expected to remain on the sidelines Saturday. His presence is quite a big boost to the squad given his functionality as a defender and playmaker on either flank. Despite having limited minutes in many of his performances, he has scored once and assisted five times over 15 MLS matches played in 2025. Cristian Espinoza will move to a more offensive position and Ousseni Bouda to the bench with Jones back in the lineup.