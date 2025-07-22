Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Denis Bouanga headshot

Denis Bouanga News: Nets brace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

Bouanga scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Bouanga had yet another upstanding performance for LAFC, recording a brace against rivals Galaxy on Saturday. His form since April has been one of the best in the league with a total of 13 goals scored with five assists in just the last 15 MLS appearances, following what was a slow start to the year.

Denis Bouanga
Los Angeles Football Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now