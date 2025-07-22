Denis Bouanga News: Nets brace

Bouanga scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Bouanga had yet another upstanding performance for LAFC, recording a brace against rivals Galaxy on Saturday. His form since April has been one of the best in the league with a total of 13 goals scored with five assists in just the last 15 MLS appearances, following what was a slow start to the year.