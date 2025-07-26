Denis Bouanga News: Silenced at home in rare blank

Bouanga had two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Friday's 1-0 defeat to Portland Timbers.

Bouanga was unable to impact the match as LAFC lost 1-0 on Friday, taking only two shots and registering zero on target. He remains the team's key attacking focal point but was kept quiet by disciplined Timbers marking and may have lacked energy following recent days at the MLS All-Star Game. This marked the Gabonese forward's first game without a goal contribution since four appearances and he will look to get back on the scoresheet in their next fixture against Chicago on Aug. 9.