Dennis Gjengaar Injury: Subs off Saturday
Gjengaar was forced to leave due to an apparent injury in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Chicago Fire.
Gjengaar barely had a chance to show his skills on the right flank before being replaced by Wikelman Carmona in the defeat. The Norwegian is typically more of a bench option, so his absence will affect the squad's depth if he's indeed dealing with a considerable issue. Still, his status remains questionable for future contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now