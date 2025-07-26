Menu
Dennis Gjengaar Injury: Subs off Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 26, 2025

Gjengaar was forced to leave due to an apparent injury in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Chicago Fire.

Gjengaar barely had a chance to show his skills on the right flank before being replaced by Wikelman Carmona in the defeat. The Norwegian is typically more of a bench option, so his absence will affect the squad's depth if he's indeed dealing with a considerable issue. Still, his status remains questionable for future contests.

