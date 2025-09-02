Dumfries displayed his well-known offensive acumen in the 17th minute, when he stepped into the opposition's box to open the scoring for Inter. However, it wasn't his day on the defensive end as he couldn't put up significant numbers and accidentally handballed when trying to deflect a cross inside his own box, committing the penalty that led to the goal that drew things level at 1-1. One of Serie A's top performing full-backs since he joined Inter, Dumfries still has a lot of credit with those who pick him for fantasy teams but will need to be at his best during the tough stretch his team will face after the international break.