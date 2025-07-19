Derrick Williams News: Starts versus Charlotte

Williams (undisclosed) is in the starting XI Saturday versus Charlotte.

Williams had been out for a month with an unknown issue, but could see meaningful playing time in the weekend's matchup against an opponent that scored twice in each of its last four games. In case he's ready for a full outing, he may be reliable for his averages of 5.5 clearances and 1.0 interceptions per contest. He'll then look to stay in the lineup over Luis Abram for the remainder of the season.