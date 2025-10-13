Doue was close to making his return against Lille before the international break but ultimately missed the game as it came too soon for him. The attacking midfielder has since benefited from ten additional days of recovery and has fully healed from the calf injury he suffered during the last break with France. This is good news for Paris Saint-Germain, as he is expected to return in Friday's clash against Strasbourg and will be important for the Francilians in the coming fixtures, with the team having struggled with injuries for weeks, especially in the frontline.