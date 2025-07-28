Destiny Udogie Injury: Left out as precaution

Udogie missed Saturday's friendly due to a minor injury he felt in warmups, according to manager Thomas Frank. "Destiny felt something in the warmup, so, again, just a precaution, we just want to be on top of that."

Udogie didn't play this Saturday with the rest of his team in a friendly, but luckily, it is only due to minor injuries, with the club not wanting to risk anything further. However, he should still likely return in the next week or two, possibly featuring in a friendly. That said, it doesn't appear this is anything to worry about, more than likely being fit for the opening match of the season.