Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Devin Padelford headshot

Devin Padelford News: Sent to St. Louis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

Padelford has been sent on loan to St. Louis from Minnesota, according to his new club.

Padelford is seeing a change of scenery for the second leg of the 2025 season, as the defender will now serve with St. Louis on loan. This appears to be a solid move for both sides, as he has only played four times all season with Minnesota, while St. Louis is yet to find an everyday left-back, switching between Jayden Reid and Jaziel Orozco as of late. That said, Padelford will hope to see solid time with the club, hoping his season isn't a complete waste after minimal time with the Loons.

Devin Padelford
St. Louis City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now