Devin Padelford News: Sent to St. Louis

Padelford has been sent on loan to St. Louis from Minnesota, according to his new club.

Padelford is seeing a change of scenery for the second leg of the 2025 season, as the defender will now serve with St. Louis on loan. This appears to be a solid move for both sides, as he has only played four times all season with Minnesota, while St. Louis is yet to find an everyday left-back, switching between Jayden Reid and Jaziel Orozco as of late. That said, Padelford will hope to see solid time with the club, hoping his season isn't a complete waste after minimal time with the Loons.