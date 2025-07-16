Deybi Flores Injury: Picks up injury

Flores is out for Wednesday's match against San Diego due to a lower-body injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Flores will be out for the time being after suffering a lower-body injury, which added him to the injury list this week. This is going to be a tough loss for the club, as he did start in their last outing. The good news is that the club already had to play three matches without him while he was on international duty before the last match, so they will have a replacement, leaving Alonso Coello to probably take his spot.