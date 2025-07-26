Menu
Deybi Flores News: On bench against Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

July 26, 2025

Flores (lower body) is on the bench for Saturday's matchup versus Charlotte.

Flores could make his second MLS appearance in the last two months after battling injuries and missing some more time due to international duty. With two goals and two assists over 17 matches in the current MLS campaign, he's a decent all-around asset despite operating as a defensive midfielder. Both Jonathan Osorio and Alonso Coello are at risk of losing minutes now that Flores is fit.

Deybi Flores
Toronto FC
