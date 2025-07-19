Menu
Diber Cambindo News: Active in win over Gallos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 19, 2025

Cambindo registered five shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 3-1 victory against Queretaro.

Cambindo persisted throughout the match but failed to make the score sheet in the weekend clash. He's now averaging 3.5 shots (1.5 on target) per game, which represents the second-best record on the squad in the early stages of the campaign. However, his lack of goals contrasts with the great effectiveness he had at the beginning of 2025.

Diber Cambindo
Club Necaxa
