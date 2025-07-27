Diber Cambindo News: Scores goal in draw

Cambindo scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus America.

Cambindo leveled the scoring after finding a rebound inside the box in the 43rd minute of this game. The center-forward achieved his first goal in the 2025/26 season, ending a seven-game scoreless streak. His average of 3.7 shots per game is the second highest among Rayos players, but he's the first when considering only attempts on target with 1.3 per game, making him the squad's most efficient attacking threat.