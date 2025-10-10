Coppola has featured only 16 minutes in the Premier League for the Seagulls since joining over the summer. The center-back is still young, and the best league in the world has been tough to adapt to for foreigners, but his low amount of minutes is somewhat surprising given how decent he has been with Verona in Serie A in recent seasons, which earned him a call-up to the Italian national squad in June. Coppola will hope to see increased playing time in the upcoming months to show his qualities in the backline for Brighton.