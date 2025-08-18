Deigo Lopez opened the scoring Saturday, finishing a ball over the top first time to score Vaalencia's lone goal in their 1-1 draw versus Real Sociedad. In addition to his goal, the midfielder contributed one block to the team's defensive effort during his 90 minute shift. Scoring in the campaign's opening fixture, Lopez will now have his sights set on exceeding his career best eight goals in a single domestic campaign which he set across 38 appearances (35 starts) during the 2024\/2025 La Liga season.