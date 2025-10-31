Reyes' issue has proven to be serious enough to prevent him from playing in the remainder of the Apertura tournament unless Gallos reach an advanced stage in the playoffs. This is a huge loss for the team given that they have few other center-back options, and the veteran had recorded every minute in nine straight games before suffering the injury. He finished the campaign with 71 clearances, 16 blocks and seven interceptions in 10 matches played. Currently, Carlos Villanueva is the top candidate to join Santiago Homenchenko in the middle of the back line.