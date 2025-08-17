Reyes adds much-needed experience and defensive strength to a squad currently struggling at the bottom of the table. He hasn't played in an official game since May 11, so it remains to be seen how quickly he'll be ready to compete. If fitness isn't an issue, he should be the first choice at center-back ahead of Oscar Manzanarez and Carlos Villanueva. Over his most recent period of activity in the 2024\/25 campaign, the former Tigres man averaged 3.0 clearances, 1.8 interceptions and 0.9 tackles per start.