Diego Rossi News: Many crosses and another goal

Rossi scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal), seven crosses (zero accurate) and six corners in Friday's 3-1 loss versus Orlando City SC.

Rossi updated his crosses and corners' highs. But more importantly, the striker's July adds another goal. In five appearances this month, Rossi has scored three goals. He will finish 2025 with at least 12 scored, his 2024 season's scoring tally.