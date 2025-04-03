Diogo Dalot News: Unlucky day

Dalot had one shot (zero on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest.

Some misfortune plagued Dalot in Manchester United's 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest. In 90 minutes played, the Portuguese international hit the woodwork with his only shot attempt. He also created three chances, and successfully completed four of his five dribbles. Dalot has just two assists and zero goals this Premier League season, but he continues to get in attacking positions under Ruben Amorim's 3-4-3 formation.