Diogo Leite News: Features in friendly

Leite (neck) started in a friendly against LASK, according to his club.

Leite ended last season injured but has shaken off his worries heading into the new season, with the defender appearing in a friendly. He was a regular sight on the field last season with his 29 starts in 30 appearances, so this is good news for the defender. That said, he will likely head into the season into a similar role now that he is fit.