Dion Beljo News: Transfers to Zagreb
Beljo has joined GNK Dinamo Zagreb on a permanent move, joining from FC Augsburg, his parent club announced.
Beljo is returning to his native country after appearing in 45 official matches for FC Augsburg, scoring five goals and providing three assists. He was sent on loan to Rapid Vienne during the 2024/25 season and will now continue his career in his native country after requesting a transfer.
