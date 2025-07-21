Menu
Dion Beljo News: Transfers to Zagreb

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Beljo has joined GNK Dinamo Zagreb on a permanent move, joining from FC Augsburg, his parent club announced.

Beljo is returning to his native country after appearing in 45 official matches for FC Augsburg, scoring five goals and providing three assists. He was sent on loan to Rapid Vienne during the 2024/25 season and will now continue his career in his native country after requesting a transfer.

