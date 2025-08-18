Spence joined Spurs from Middlesbrough in 2022 and has made 42 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals. The right-back made his full Premier League debut in December 2024 and scored his first league goal in February. He was part of the squad that won the Europa League and also gained experience in Europe with loan spells at Stade Rennais, Leeds United and Genoa. The 25-year-old is expected to serve as the backup to Destiny Udogie this season but started the season opener against Burnley with Udogie sidelined due to a knee injury.