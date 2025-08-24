Petrovic produced a composed and solid performance Saturday to secure Bournemouth's first Premier League win of the season. His key contributions included a vital save from Jorgen Strand Larsen's close-range header, and he ultimately claimed a clean sheet. This performance comes on the back of a standout debut versus Liverpool where he pulled off six "big saves" despite conceding four-demonstrating both resilience and shot-stopping impact. He might be challenged to produce a clean sheet in the Cherries next EPL match at home to Tottenham. Spurs have netted five from their first two matches of the campaign.