Djordje Petrovic News: Moves to Bournemouth

Petrovic has signed a five-year deal with Bournemouth away from Chelsea.

Petrovic is staying in the Premier League after starting 31 matches on loan at Strasbourg last season. He's had an interesting few years since joining Chelsea, starting 22 matches in 2023/24 before the loan to Strasbourg where he showed enough that Bournemouth became interested. The days of Neto being a Premier League starter seem to be over, which means Petrovic is expected to start out of the gates for the Cherries. In 31 starts last season for Bournemouth, Kepa made eight clean sheets and allowed 39 goals.