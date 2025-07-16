Do-Young Yoon News: Loaned to Netherlands

Yoon has been loaned to Excelsior from Brighton, according to his parent club.

Yoon is seeing a move this offseason as he will leave England to join Excelsior in the Eredivisie for a season-long loan. He has yet to appear for Brighton since joining, with this loan likely being used to further his game. He will then hope he can make a presence in his parent club's squad next campaign, although that will depend on how he does in the Netherlands.