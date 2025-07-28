Dominic Solanke Injury: Suffering from minor ankle issue
Solanke didn't play in Saturday's friendly due to a minor ankle injury, according to manager Thomas Frank. "Dom has a minor ankle issue, nothing we're worried about, just a precaution for today."
Solanke was absent over the weekend due to his small issues and will now be on a small road to recovery. The forward should be back in training in no time due to the seriousness of the injury, which should mean a feature in a friendly could appear soon as well. This shouldn't be too worrying, with the forward still likely to be fit for the start of the season.
