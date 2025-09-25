Luiz was in the starting squad for the second time in a row with his new club and contributed one assist and one shot in Wednesday's clash against Betis in the Europa League. The midfielder felt hamstring soreness at the end of the first half and was therefore forced off at halftime as a precaution according to coach Ange Postecoglou. Luiz will be assessed in the coming hours to see if he can be available for Saturday's clash against Sunderland. That said, Luiz was replaced by Dilane Bakwa who can see increased playing time if the Brazilian has to miss some time to recover.