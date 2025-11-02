Teodora was penalized for a violent action and left 25 minutes after coming off the bench in Sunday's match. The forward will be ineligible for the upcoming game versus Necaxa, with his next chance to appear coming in the Apertura 2026 campaign given that Mazatlan are knocked out of the postseason race. He barely made an impact in his first Liga MX tournament, recording zero goals and one assist across 11 games played. Both Nicolas Benedetti and Jesus Hernandez should make longer appearances while the Brazilian is banned.