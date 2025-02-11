Dwight McNeil Injury: Timeline around six weeks

McNeil (knee) is expected to return around the next six weeks, according to manager David Moyes. "I don't think there's any real updates on timeframes. I'd probably think it's the best part of six weeks."

McNeil has finally received a timeline for a return after receiving minor knee surgery. However, it didn't seem to be a confident answer, as it appears he could potentially be on either side of that return date and be back before or after six weeks. Still, this is a step in the right direction for the midfielder as he looks to return this season.