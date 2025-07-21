Menu
Dylan Chambost News: Takes three shots in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Chambost had three shots (one on target), created one chance and sent in six inaccurate crosses during Saturday's 2-1 win over D.C. United.

Chambost returned to the starting XI after coming off the bench on the previous outing and was very active on the attacking end, getting a little boost from his role in set pieces. With one goal and five assists over 24 appearances, the midfielder is already enjoying a career year with Columbus and his playmaking numbers definitely guarantee him a very nice fantasy floor.

