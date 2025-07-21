Dylan Chambost News: Takes three shots in win

Chambost had three shots (one on target), created one chance and sent in six inaccurate crosses during Saturday's 2-1 win over D.C. United.

Chambost returned to the starting XI after coming off the bench on the previous outing and was very active on the attacking end, getting a little boost from his role in set pieces. With one goal and five assists over 24 appearances, the midfielder is already enjoying a career year with Columbus and his playmaking numbers definitely guarantee him a very nice fantasy floor.