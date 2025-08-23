The summer transfer saga of Eze has finally come to an end after links with clubs all around the Premier League, finally deciding to make Arsenal his new home after he was in their academy years ago. With that said, the Gunners gain a top attacking midfielder in the world, with the English player helping Palace to solid seasons each of the past few years, giving them birth in European play last campaign with his 16 goal contributions. He will now have to join a midfield that is already full of talent, likely to shape out a spot alongside Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice while competing with Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino for the starting role, unless manager Mikel Arteta goes for a formation change, which is unlikely.