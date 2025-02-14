Fantasy Soccer
Eddie Nketiah Injury: Returning Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Nketiah (ankle) is available for Saturday's clash with Everton, according to manager Oliver Glasner. "All three trained and are available for tomorrow."

Nketiah missed out against Doncaster Rovers during the FA Cup and is now available for Saturday's match against Everton. The forward was likely just given the cup match to heal and recover the lingering issue, giving him a good chance to be fully fit and ready to go Saturday.

