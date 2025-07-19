Eddie Segura News: Sent off in derby

Segura received a red card in Saturday's 3-3 draw with Los Angeles Galaxy.

Segura got the heaviest punishment after a brawl between various players from the two Los Angeles teams. He's now ineligible for the upcoming clash versus Portland and could bounce back against Chicago after the Leagues Cup if his suspension doesn't extend beyond one game. This adds to LAFC's already accumulated absences at center-back, which will likely continue without Aaron Long (Achilles) and Maxime Chanot (head), with Kenny Nielsen being the option who was on the bench Saturday.