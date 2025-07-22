Menu
Edgar Alcaniz News: Joins FC Cartagena on loan

Published on July 22, 2025

Alcaniz has joined FC Cartagena on loan from Levante for the 2025/26 season, his parent club announced.

Alcaniz made his senior debut for Levante in May 2023 and appeared in two matches during the following season in the Spanish Segunda Division. His progression was noticed by the RFEF, and he was selected to start for Spain's U18 team in April 2023. Alcaniz is now joining FC Cartagena on loan with the aim of gaining more playing time and experience.

