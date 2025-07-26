Edier Ocampo Injury: Forced off versus Kansas City

Ocampo played 74 minutes but left the pitch because of an undisclosed injury in Saturday's 3-0 win over Sporting Kansas City.

Ocampo returned to his most common role in the right flank of a four-man back line and racked up various defensive stats Saturday. However, his participation ended when he suffered some discomfort, with Tate Johnson taking his place for the rest of the game. In addition to Johnson, the fit-again Giuseppe Bovalina is a possible beneficiary of playing time, though it's still unclear whether Ocampo will be sidelined for upcoming matchups.