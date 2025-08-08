Zhegrova was reportedly on the move this summer and in conflict with the LOSC direction after the winger publicly said he wanted to leave the club. The Kosovar suffered an injury but has been fit for a long time and training with the reserve team for months. Zhegrova was linked with a Marseille move last week and will surprisingly resume Lille's team training on Monday, potentially being part of the squad for the 2025\/26 season according to the president. His role remains unclear, but when he is in good shape, only a few players can start ahead of him on the right wing, meaning he could compete with newcomer Marius Broholm for a starting spot on the right.