Alvarez will bring defensive stability and experience to the Turkish side as he adapts to a new league under coach Jose Mourinho. His ball winning ability and positional discipline should provide a reliable shield in front of the backline. He will also look to contribute with his passing range and leadership, qualities that could be vital for Fenerbahce in both domestic and European matches. The 27-year-old has made 73 appearances for the Hammers since joining from Dutch club Ajax in summer 2023, scoring two goals and assisting three.